Nation Briefs

Number of voters in Tripura rises to 28.56 lakh, sex ratio improves

AGARTALA: The total number of voters in Tripura rose to 28.56 lakh after the revision of the electoral rolls, election officials said on Saturday. Names of 32,218 people were added to the rolls, while names of 13,231 voters were deleted because of their deaths, Additional Chief Electoral Officer UG Mog said.

As per the final electoral rolls dated January 1, there are 28,56,925 voters in the state. Of them, 14,35,172 are male, 14,21,679 are female, and 74 transgenders. “In the final electoral rolls, the sex ratio has gone up from 989 to 991, which is encouraging, given that more women cast votes than men,” he said. The Badharghat Assembly seat has the highest number of voters at 62,723, and the Simna seat has the lowest at 38,974. Both are in the West Tripura district.

4 killed in accident in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: Four people were killed and two injured when a truck crashed into two cars parked on the National Highway near here on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred on Belligatti cross on the Bengaluru-Pune Highway. While three of the deceased are from Hassan, one is from Bengaluru. Police said it took them a lot of effort to bring out the injured people from the badly mangled cars. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.