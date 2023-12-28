Nation Briefs

CR EXTENDS RUNNING OF SPECIAL TRAINS

East Central Railway(ECR) decided to extend the running of two pairs of special trains till March, 2024. These special trains are train no. 01665/01666 and 05553/05554. Moreover, ECR decided to add a two minute stoppage at Sasaram station for train no 12323/12324 Howrah-Barmer-Howrah express.

INDIAN RAILWAYS START CONTAINER TRANSPORTATION FOR NEPAL

The first export cargo containertrain containing sponge iron was placed at Indian Custom Yard Railway station of Indian Custom Yard (ICY) – Nepal Custom Yard section under NF Railway on Wednesday. The consignment will be transported to M/S Pashupati Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd., Birat Nagar (Nepal) by Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR). It will move from Indian Custom Yard Railway station to Nepal through trucks by clearing the custom’s Integrated Check Post at Jogbani. PM Modi and his Nepali counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ together flagged off an Indian Railway cargo train from Bathnaha in Bihar to Nepal Custom Yard on June 1, 2023. This was a part of the Jogbani - Biratnagar international cross - border rail link project.