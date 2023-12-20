Nation Briefs

292 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths in Kerala

thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 292 fresh COVID-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Wednesday. Of the 341 COVID infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 292 were from Kerala taking the active cases in the state to 2,041, as per the Ministry website. With the three deaths reported in the state, the total number of people who died due to COVID in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,056. The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 224.With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,203 till date.

Labourer on work electrocuted to death in Kota village

kota: A 32-year-old labourer got electrocuted to death on Wednesday in a Kota village when a crane he was working with came in contact with an overhead high-tension wire, police said. The incident happened in Dhakadhedi village of district when Ismail Ali was engaged in some sewer work and holding one end of a heavy iron plate being lifted by crane, police said. The kin of the resident of Santoshi Nagar in Keshavpura staged a demonstration denouncing the authorities and refused to accept the body for last rites till an assurance of action was given to them.