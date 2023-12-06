Nation Briefs

Police constable, brother drown in UP’S HAMIRPUR

HAMIRPUR: A police constable and his brother drowned after falling in a sewer tank near their house in Sumerpur area here on Wednesday, police said. Lal Bahadur Kushwaha (28), posted at Kaushambi police station, and his brother Ram Sewak Kushwaha (35) were standing on the tank in their village when its roof collapsed, Station House Officer of Sumerpur police station Ram Asre Saroj said. The duo was pulled out a few hours later and taken to nearby government hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors, Saroj said. Lal Bahadur Kushwaha was on leave, the police officer said.

India logs 119 Covid cases

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday recorded a single-day rise of 119 COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases stood at 587, according to Union health ministry data. India’s COVID-19 tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,02,440) and the death toll at 5,33,302, the data stated. So far, 4,44,68,551 people have recuperated from the disease. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.