Nation Briefs

NFR Transforms Old Coaches into Unique Rail Coach Restaurants









MALIGAON: The NF Railways enhance passenger dining experiences by transforming old train coaches into Rail Coach Restaurants at major stations. With 13 operational in the entire NF Railway, these restaurants, designed with an aesthetic heritage look, offer a unique dining ambiance. Plans are underway for additional locations, aiming to generate non-fare revenue, create employment, and provide both rail passengers and the public with an enjoyable dining experience in recycled train coaches.

ECR Women’s WELFARE Organisation Distributes Sanitary Pads IN SLUMS













HAJIPUR: Under the Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation’s ‘Dastak’ initiative, the East Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, led by Chairperson Rekha Khandelwal, contributed significantly. On November 29, sanitary pads were distributed among women residing in slum areas, accompanied by essential information on their usage. The organisation’s secretary and executive members were present at the event. The Central Women’s Welfare Organisation, Railway Board, aims to provide affordable and environmentally friendly sanitary pads to economically vulnerable women through the ‘Dastak’ program, which has gained popularity.

ECR Extends Special Train Services to Meet Passenger Demand

HAJIPUR: Due to increased passenger demand, the Asansol-Anand Vihar Special Train (03575/76) and Malda Town-Anand Vihar Special Train (03435/36) have been extended for one additional trip. These trains operate between Dhanbad-Gaya-DDU route and Mokama-Patna-DDU route, respectively. The adjustment aims to accommodate extra crowds and improve connectivity between these destinations. For passenger convenience, temporary halts of approximately 2 minutes have been introduced at Kumarbagh and Semra stations in Samastipur Mandal for the Patliputra-Narkatiaganj-Patliputra Express (15201/02) and Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj MEMU Special (05259) from November 30.