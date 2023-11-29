Nation Briefs

Congress candidate booked for ‘bid to bribe voters’ in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against a Congress candidate contesting from Nampally Assembly constituency here for allegedly trying to distribute money to voters, police said on Wednesday. Based on the complaint of the flying squad on election duty, the case was registered under IPC sections 171(E) (punishment for bribery) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act against Feroz Khan, the Congress candidate from Nampally segment, they said. Khan was accused of giving Rs 1 lakh to a person for distribution among voters in the constituency, to allegedly induce them to vote in his favour, a police official at Nampally Police Station said, based on the complaint.

8 hurt as 5 houses collapse after gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai

MUMBAI: At least eight persons were injured as five houses collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of them in Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, while 11 people were rescued, civic officials said. The incident occurred at 7.50 am at Old Barrack near Golf Club. A total of eight persons were injured in the incident. While six of them were discharged after treatment, a couple remain admitted at separate hospitals in the city. Eleven people, including at least five persons stranded on the first floors of the houses, were rescued, the official said.