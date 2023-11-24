Nation Briefs

HQ IDS and CSIR sign MoU for Defense Tech Collaboration

NEW DELHI: The Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on November 23. The agreement facilitates collaborative research and development in Defence Technology between CSIR Labs, HQ IDS, and the Indian Armed Forces. This partnership, fostering scientific cooperation, aims to enhance technological understanding, promote dual-use technologies, and contribute to the indigenisation efforts of the Armed Forces in support of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat.’

NFR GM inspects development works in Katihar Division

MALIGAON: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NF Railway, inspected Balurghat, Gangarampur, Eklakhi, and New Jalpaiguri stations under Katihar Division. Accompanied by the Divisional Railway Manager, he assessed ongoing projects, safety measures, and interacted with officials. The visit included discussions with the Gangarampur MLA and inspection of the redevelopment activities at New Jalpaiguri station, which aims to become an International Train Terminal.

post Chhath Puja: ECR Operates Special Trains for passengers

MALIGAON: ECR is operating additional special trains from Patna, Gaya, Barauni, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Saharsa to Delhi to accommodate the extra crowd post Chhath Puja. Special trains are also being run to Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Jodhpur, and Lokmanya Tilak. This initiative is aimed at facilitating the travel of devotees during the festive period.