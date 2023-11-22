Nation Briefs

Noney Bridge of NFR’s Jiribam-Imphal Nears Completion





MALIGAON: The Jiribam-Imphal new line railway project in the North-eastern region, a key Indian Railways initiative, is nearing completion. The Noney Bridge, a vital component and considered the world’s tallest Railway pier bridge at 141 m, is 80% complete. Once finished, it will enhance rail connectivity, symbolising a commitment to overcoming geographical challenges. The project is expected to boost economic development in Manipur.













MP Ram Kripal held a meeting with ECR GENERAL MANAGE









Member of Parliament Ram Kripal Yadav on November 22 met with the Chief Manager of East Central Railways, Anil Kumar Khandelwal, at the former’s Patliputra residence. Discussions centred on various rail development projects in the Pataliputra parliamentary constituency, including upgrades under schemes like ARUBI, ARYUBI, LHS, and the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.



