Nation Briefs

EC notice to Rajasthan Congress for camouflaging ads as reports

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the president of Rajasthan Congress for allegedly camouflaging political advertisements in newspapers as news reports. It asked state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to respond to the notice by 3 pm on Thursday. “...in the interim, refrain from utilising this format, content, language and placement of advertisement, which as per your own party’s complaint in March, violates the spirit of the Representation of the People Act and the model code of conduct...,” the notice read.

Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over tribal land transfer issue

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy protests by opposition BJP and Congress members over the state government’s decision to allow scheduled tribe (ST) people to sell their land to non-tribals. The Odisha cabinet on November 14 had decided to amend the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (by STs) Regulation, 1956 to allow the ST people to transfer their land to non-tribals in scheduled areas with a written permission from the sub-collector.