Nation Briefs

Poll staffer dies after chest pain in Madhya Pradesh

betul: A 55-year-old employee of the Madhya Pradesh government engaged in assembly poll duty died on Thursday after experiencing chest pain in Betul town of the state, an official said. The state Assembly polls will be held on Friday. Bhimrao, employed as a watchman with the MP Public Health Engineering Department and posted on poll duty at booth number 123 at a girls’ school, experienced chest pain, Multai Sub Divisional Magistrate Trupti Pateria told reporters. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the SDM said, adding that the family members of the deceased have been informed about his demise.Voting for the MP assembly polls will begin at 7 am on Friday. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

School teacher arrested for

allegedly flashing at minor girl kozhikode: A 44-year-old school teacher has been arrested for allegedly flashing at a minor girl during a bus journey in this north Kerala district, police said here on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening within the Thamarassery police station limits, they said. The arrest was made based on the complaint filed by the girl.