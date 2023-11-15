Nation Briefs

Man arrested for raping woman doctor, extorting money from her

mumbai: A 38-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a woman doctor and subsequently blackmailing her, police said on Wednesday.The woman approached the Gamdevi police station in south Mumbai with a complaint last week, an official said. The accused befriended her during badminton sessions at a club in Tardeo area, the complainant told police.She was not living with her husband due to some domestic issues during this period. The accused started gossiping about her personal life, so she questioned him, the official said. He asked to meet her to resolve the issue, and during the meeting at a club in Marine Drive area on August 20, the accused allegedly spiked her drink, the complainant said. He then accompanied her to her house in a car, where they had some wine.While she was under the influence of alcohol, he raped her, the woman told the police.

5-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Bareilly

bareilly: A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs here, a district administration official said on Wednesday. Additional District Magistrate Dinesh Mishra identified the victim as Daksh and said the incident took place in the Baheri area. ‘He succumbed to injuries after being bitten by stray dogs in Baheri. The incident took place on Tuesday, he said.Officials the child was rushed to a private hospital after the incident where doctors declared him dead.