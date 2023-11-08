Nation Briefs

Man held for sexually harassing co-passenger onboard flight

Bengaluru: A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female passenger on a Frankfurt-Bengaluru Lufthansa flight, police said on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place on November 6 while the 32-year-old woman, who hails from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, was asleep, they said. While she was sleeping, the man, seated next to her, allegedly touched her private parts and misbehaved with her. Thereafter, she requested a flight attendant and got her seat changed as the man continued to harass her during the journey. After the flight landed in Bengaluru, the woman filed a complaint against him at Kempegowda International Airport Police Station following which a case was registered under section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said. Man injured as gun goes off

‘Accidentally’ in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu: A 40-year-old man was injured after his country-made gun “accidentally” went off in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, a police official said on Wednesday. The man identified as Gori Shanker suffered bullet injury from his own licensed gun inside his house in Sitti-Bani village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, he added. The official said Shanker, who suffered an injury to his chest, was taken to a hospital and later referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu.