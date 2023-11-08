Nation Briefs

Rangiya & Mariani of NFr achieve ‘eat right station’ certificate

MALIGAON: The Rangiya & Mariani Railway Stations of NF Railways at Assam have been awarded ‘Eat Right Station’ certification by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) in recognition of providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers. These stations have been able to qualify the guidelines established by FSSAI. This certification has been awarded for the period from 25 September, 2023 to 24 September, 2025 for Rangiya Railway station and from 19 October, 2023 to 18 October, 2025 for Mariani Railway station.

Suspected ISIS terrorist arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district

DURG: A suspected ISIS terrorist was arrested by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh ATS and Chhattisgarh police from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Wednesday, according to officials. Wajihuddin, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was held from Smriti Nagar under Supela police station area of the district. An Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) unit of Jhansi (UP) came to Durg to track down Wajihuddin against whom a case had been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, by the ATS Lucknow. He was nabbed after a 24-hour-long search operation.