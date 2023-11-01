Nation Briefs

REKHA khandelwal Becomes Prez of Central Rail Women’s Welfare













HAJIPUR: Rekha Khandelwal on November 1 became the President of the Former Central Rail Women’s Welfare Organisation. She is known for her multifaceted talents and deep commitment to social service. Khandelwal has held various positions within the Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation, actively participating in initiatives related to adult literacy programs for trackmen in Secunderabad and creating informative visuals about menstrual hygiene in New Delhi. The organisation focuses on public welfare, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare, providing essential supplies to central hospitals, clinics, and polyclinics.

Two killed, one hurt in road crash in Himachal’s Bilaspur

BILASPUR: Two people lost their lives, and another sustained injuries when their car veered out of control and plunged into a drain near Soi Tikkar village in Ghumarwin, this district. The victims, Sarwan Kumar (62) and Shyam Sundar (60), were returning from an event and had stopped to drop off one of the passengers when the accident occurred. The injured individual, Dadi, with severe injuries, was taken to PGI Chandigarh for treatment. The police have initiated an investigation, and a case has been registered.