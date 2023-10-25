Nation Briefs

NF Railway Cancels Trains and Revises Timings for Infrastructure Work









MALIGAON: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has cancelled certain trains due to Post Non-Interlocking and Non-Interlocking works at Boko, Bamunigaon, Singra, and Dhupdhara stations in the Rangiya Division. Train no. 15417 and 15418 (Alipurduar Jn. – Silghat Town – Alipurduar Jn.) Rajya Rani Express are cancelled, with journey commencement dates on October 27 and October 28, respectively. Additionally, the timings of train no. 04653/04654 (New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar – New Jalpaiguri) Special and train no. 05616/05615 (Guwahati – Udaipur City - Guwahati) Special have been revised. Passengers are advised to check the details before travelling via IRCTC website and other information platforms.

TWO couples killed as SUV hits TWO motorbikes in MP’S Ujjain

UJJAIN: A tragic accident in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of four individuals, two couples, aged between 42 to 55 years. The accident occurred when a speeding SUV collided with the two motorbikes they were riding on Unhel road around 2:30 pm. All four victims died at the scene. The deceased were identified as Munshi Khan (55) and his wife Zubeda (52), and Jaswant Lakhara (45) and wife Nirmalabai (44).