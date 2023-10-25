Nation Briefs

Centre earns Rs 776 cr from scrap disposal in 3 years: Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: The Centre has earned Rs 776 crore disposing of scrap in the three special cleanliness campaigns undertaken by all government offices across the country in the last three years, according to Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.A large chunk of this revenue -- Rs 176 crore -- has been earned in the last 20 days of the ongoing special cleanliness campaign 3.0. Addressing a press conference here after reviewing the progress of week three of the special campaign being implemented in all government offices of India, Singh said nearly 86 lakh sq ft of office space has been made available in the three weeks.

TWO dead, ONE injured in road accident in UP’s Saharanpur

SAHARANPUR: A fatal accident occurred on the Saharanpur-Muzaffarnagar highway in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the death of two individuals and the injury of another. Subhash (45) and Naresh Kumar, while travelling to Karanjali village, collided with Anuj Kumar (26), who had just disembarked from a bus at Sakhnanahar. Tragically, Anuj was killed on the spot. Simultaneously, a pickup vehicle struck Subhash and Naresh, causing injuries. Both victims were rushed to the district hospital, where Subhash later succumbed to his injuries. Anuj, a labourer in Deoband, was on his way home when the accident occurred. Post-mortem examinations have been scheduled for both deceased individuals.