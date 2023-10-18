Nation Briefs

NF Railway expands 2 existing train services









In an effort to improve rail connectivity to the North-eastern states, 2 existing train services will be extended to Silchar and Agartala, and two new train services will be introduced. This initiative aims to enhance transportation options for the region. The extended services and new train routes will commence their regular journeys on specific dates, providing more travel options and accessibility for passengers in the region. Various dignitaries and officials will be present at the flagging-off ceremonies, including the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma & the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha.



ECR introduces new passenger amenities

In September, East Central Railways introduced several passenger amenities, including lift facilities, foot overbridges, platform renovations, water booths, and sun/rain shelters. They also launched new train services and extended routes for existing ones, enhancing passenger convenience. Goodshed work began at Kulhadiya station. Several train services operating through Varanasi Junction will experience partial termination or commencement from October 18 to 23. Additionally, train no. 03649/03650, Buxar-Banaras-Buxar Memu Passenger Special, will be cancelled from October 19 to 23.