Nation Briefs









COAS Lauds Indian Army’s Achievements AT 19th Asian Games

NEW DELHI: General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), praised Indian Army sportspersons for their outstanding achievements at the nineteenth Asian Games 2023 during a ceremony at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. The event not only celebrated their victories but also recognized the Indian Army’s role in nurturing sports talent. The Indian contingent won a total of 107 medals at the Asian Games, with the Indian Army contributing significantly with 20 medals, including 3 Gold, 7 Silver, and 10 Bronze.









NF Railway Loads 0.864 MT Of Cargo In September

MALIGAON: Northeast Frontier Railway has shown consistent growth in its freight loading operations. In September 2023, they loaded 0.864 million tonnes (MT) of cargo, contributing to a total of 5.008 MT loaded from April to September of the current fiscal year. Notably, the previous fiscal year saw 11.98 MT of freight loaded. During September 2023, there were significant increases in the loading of food grains (191.9%), dolomite (7.2%), POL (9.7%), and containers (44.4%) compared to the same period the previous year. This ongoing growth reflects the region’s economic activity.







