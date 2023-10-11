Nation Briefs

Soldier dies of bullet injury near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu: An Army personnel died of a bullet injury from his own service rifle near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a police official said on Wednesday. Sepoy Amritpal Singh was deployed to a forward post in the Mankote Sector. His colleagues found him in a pool of blood after hearing a gunshot around 5 am, the official said. Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh died of a bullet from his own service rifle, he said. The official added it is a matter of investigation if the soldier died due to an accidental discharge from his weapon or committed suicide. The police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the facts, he said.

Six killed as car rams into truck in Haryana’s Bhiwani district

Chandigarh: A car rammed into a stationary truck on the Bhiwani-Behal road in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, leaving six people dead, police said on WednesdayThe accident took place on Tuesday night. ‘In the incident, five youths were killed while a truck helper who was also standing there got hit and died,’ SHO of Behal police station in Bhiwani, Sumit Sheoran, said over phone. He said the driver of the truck had not put any indicator on to warn motorists that the heavy vehicle was stationary. While four died at the accident spot, two died on way to a hospital.