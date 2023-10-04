Nation Briefs

Maharashtra: Polls in 60 gram panchayats in Latur on Nov 5

LATUR: Elections in 60 gram panchayats in Maharashtra’s Latur district will be held on November 5, the State Election Commission has declared. The results will be announced on November 6, it said. Of these, regular elections will be held in 13 gram panchayats, while bypolls will be conducted to elect 53 members in 47 panchayats, the poll body said in a release on Tuesday night. With the announcement, the code of conduct for the polls has come into effect. It is a set of guidelines for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct. The poll notice will be published by the tehsildars concerned on October 6, said the release, adding that nomination papers will be accepted from October 16 to 20. The final list of candidates in the fray will be published on October 25, it said.

Tripura CM calls for investment in renewable energy

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday urged industrialists to invest in the renewable energy sector in the northeastern state. The government has already set a target of generating 500 MW power through renewable energy sources by 2030 to meet the state’s future demand, he said, during a workshop on energy transition in Tripura’. “The Tripura Power Generation Ltd (TPGL) has already decided to turn two existing gas-based power projects.