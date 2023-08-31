Nation Briefs

2 persons killed, 3 injured as car overturns in Gwalior

GWALIOR: Two persons were killed and three others injured when a car they were travelling in overturned after hitting a road divider and an electric pole in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place on Wednesday night on Agar-Malwa road in Purani Chhawani area, about 20 km from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar told reporters over phone. Abhiraj Khatik (15) and Shivam Khatik (21), both friends, died on the spot, the official said. The three other injured persons, in the age group of 15 to 20 years, have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

One missing, another injured as car falls into river in Uttarakhand

dehradun: One person is missing while another sustained injuries after their car fell into a river in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, the state’s emergency operation centre said on Thursday. The accident occurred on the Jawadi bypass near Jwalpa hotel on Wednesday night, it said, adding that the car plunged 70-80 metres from the road. Pramod Singh Jagwan (39) has been missing since the accident and Ravindra Singh Rana (35) is undergoing treatment at the Rudraprayag district hospital, the centre said. The emergency operation centre said State Disaster Response Force personnel are scouring the river in search of Jagwan.