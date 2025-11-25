Nation bows in reverence: 350 yrs of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s martyrdom

In the spiritual and cultural heritage of India, if there is one personality whose presence has remained steadfast, radiant, and immortal for centuries, it is Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

For generations, he has been revered as the true protector of humanity, a symbol of indomitable courage against tyranny, and a great guardian of religious freedom. His sacrifice was not for a single community or region, rather, it was for all of humanity. A sacrifice that safeguarded the spiritual soul of India and gave life to the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”,the world is one family. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, also known as Tyag Mal in his childhood.

He was the son of the Sixth Guru, Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, and Mata Nanaki Ji. He was born on 1 April 1621 in Amritsar, where today stands the sacred Gurdwara ‘Guru Ke Mahal.’ It is believed that whenever humanity faces unbearable tyranny, a great soul emerges to protect dharma and restore righteousness.

At the time of Guru Ji’s birth, India was ruled by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who sought to impose Islam across the entire country. During that period, the majority of India followed Sanatan Dharma. Troubled by Aurangzeb’s brutal forced conversions, Pandit Kripa Ram Ji, a revered Hindu leader from Kashmir, along with his companions, came to Sri Anandpur Sahib (Punjab) to plead with Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji to save their faith and stop the atrocities.

After listening to their plea, Guru Ji said that a great soul must offer sacrifice to end such tyranny. Young Gobind Rai, who heard the entire conversation, told his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, “There is no greater soul than you. Therefore, this sacrifice must be made by you.” Hearing this, Guru Ji, deeply moved, told the petitioners, “Go tell Aurangzeb that if Guru Tegh Bahadur accepts conversion, the entire land of India will accept Islam.”

When Aurangzeb received this message, he summoned Guru Ji to Delhi and ordered him to accept Islam. Guru Ji firmly refused. The emperor then declared death as the consequence of this refusal. On 11 November 1675 at Chandni Chowk, Delhi, even after witnessing his three devoted followers, Bhai Dayala Ji (boiled alive), Bhai Sati Das Ji (wrapped in cotton and burnt), and Bhai Mati Das Ji (sawed alive), being martyred, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji remained unshaken. Finally, he too was beheaded.

Even after this cruelty, when Bhai Jaita Ji tried to bring Guru Ji’s sacred head from Delhi, he was intercepted by Mughal forces near the village Garhi Kushala (Budh Khalsa), Sonipat. There, an ardent devotee, Bhai Kushal Singh Dahiya, offered his own head to distract the army, enabling Bhai Jaita Ji to safely carry Guru Ji’s head through Tarawri and Ambala to Anandpur Sahib.

Guru Ji’s body was cremated by Lakhi Shah Vanjara, one of the wealthiest men of that time, by setting fire to his own house at Raisina (Delhi) to avoid detection. After this heart-wrenching event, the downfall of the Mughal empire became inevitable. It is our great pride that India is the land of Gurus, saints, sages, and mystics. It was here, on the soil of Kurukshetra in Haryana, that the Mahabharata was fought to uphold dharma. Here, King Kuru ploughed the golden fields, and Lord Shri Krishna imparted the divine wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.

For this reason, the Government of Haryana decided to commemorate the 350th martyrdom year of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Jyotisar, Kurukshetra.

In 2015, the state government launched the “Sant-Mahapurush Samman and Vichar Prasar Yojana,” under which programmes are organized to spread the teachings and lives of great saints including Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji, Dhanna Bhagat Ji, Sant Kabir Ji, Sant Namdev Ji, and Sant Ravidas Ji.

In Haryana, at Lohgarh (Yamunanagar), the capital of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, a martial arts institute and the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Medical College are being established. The 72-kanal land of Gurdwara Chilla Sahib (Sirsa), associated with Guru Nanak Dev Ji, was allotted free of cost. Across the state, memorial gates, colleges, and institutions have been named after the revered Gurus. The people of present-day Haryana shared a deep bond with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. There are nearly 28 Gurdwaras in the state dedicated to his memory, and his in-laws’ home is at Lakhnaur Sahib (Ambala).

On the occasion of his 350th martyrdom year, the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, will visit Kurukshetra on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. Four grand processions, led by the Guru Granth Sahib Ji, have brought lakhs of devotees from across the state to Kurukshetra, where people of all religions and communities are paying their heartfelt tributes.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi Ji, tributes to Guru Ji’s martyrdom are being offered globally in almost 142 foreign embassies with the help of local communities. The holy land of Kurukshetra has been sanctified by the footsteps of eight Guru Sahiban, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Sri Guru Amar Das Ji, Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, Sri Guru Har Rai Ji, Sri Guru Har Krishan Ji, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The entire life of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, his benevolence, sacrifice, struggle, and martyrdom, continues to inspire all of humanity. Without his supreme sacrifice, it is unimaginable what India would have become.

From 1 November to 25 November 2025, the Government of Haryana organized numerous events in Guru Ji’s memory, which became symbols of public participation and spiritual unity. Devotional processions across the state turned into grand spiritual and cultural celebrations. In every village, people recited kirtan, bhajan, satsang, and Gurbani.

Several key initiatives have been undertaken in Guru Ji’s honour: Establishment of the “Guru Tegh Bahadur Chair” at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa; Renaming of Ambala Polytechnic College after Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji; A grand marathon in Karnal and the designation of the Tohana–Jind–Narwana route as “Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg”; Development of “Guru Tegh Bahadur Van” in the Kalesar region; and Proposal for establishing “G.T.B. Agriculture College” at Kishanpur, Yamunanagar.

The purpose of all these initiatives is to carry Guru Ji’s unmatched message of sacrifice, courage, and humanity to future generations. Guru Sahib’s message remains as alive and powerful today as it was 350 years ago. His immortal words and unparalleled martyrdom will continue to inspire us and all generations to come.

The contemporary poet of the Guru tradition, “Senapati,” beautifully expressed Guru Ji’s glory: “Pragat Bhayo Guru Tegh Bahadur, Sakal Srisht Pe Dhhapi Chadar” (Guru Tegh Bahadur appeared as a protective canopy over the entire universe).

(Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister, Haryana)