Nation bows in pride to armed forces who delivered decisive victory in 1971 war: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday saluted the bravehearts on the occasion of ‘Vijay Diwas’, and said the nation bows in pride and gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces who delivered the decisive victory in the 1971 war.

Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh laid wreaths at the National War Memorial and paid tributes to the fallen heroes.

The country marks December 16 as ‘Vijay Diwas’, commemorating India’ victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

“On Vijay Diwas, the nation bows in pride and gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces who delivered the decisive victory of 1971. The Army, Navy and Air Force operated in flawless coordination, reshaping history and asserting India’s strategic resolve. Their valour, discipline and combat spirit continue to inspire generations and strengthen our national will,” the defence minister posted on X.

At a solemn ceremony, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu paid glowing tributes to the bravehearts, saying their valour, devotion and patriotism have always brought glory to the nation, and will continue to inspire every citizen.

The President in post on X said the ‘Empowerment through Indigenisation’ initiative of the Indian Armed Forces reflects their commitment towards being prepared for future challenges.

“During ‘Operation Sindoor’, our armed forces demonstrated self-reliance, strategic resolve, and the effective use of modern warfare techniques, which serves as an inspiration to the entire nation,” she said.