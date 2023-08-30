Narula Institute of Technology holds student induction prog

On Wednesday, Narula Institute of Technology organised their Student Induction Programme 2023- 24 at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town. The student induction programme is crafted to inculcate a sense of purpose, resilience, and leadership among the students, endowing them with the confidence and zeal to embark on their educational voyage.

“Education is the compass that guides us through life’s uncharted waters. Our student induction programme is a beacon of enlightenment that fosters purpose, resilience, and leadership. As we set sail on this transformational voyage, let us remember that knowledge empowers us to seize opportunities and conquer

challenges,” said Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group.