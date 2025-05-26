Narrow escape for Sourav Ganguly’s brother, sister-in-law after speedboat capsizes in Puri sea

Puri: Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish Ganguly and his wife Arpita had a narrow escape while enjoying water sports in Puri sea, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening near the Lighthouse when the couple was enjoying a fun-filled speedboat ride.

A video footage aired by local television channels showed the boat being hit by a massive wave, losing balance and capsizing in the turbulent waters.

"We were saved by the grace of God. I am still in trauma. This should not happen, and water sports in the sea must be properly regulated. I will write to Puri SP and Odisha Chief Minister after returning to Kolkata," Arpita said in a video message available with PTI.

Recounting the ordeal, she said the boat was struck by a wave almost ten-storey high, which led to the vessel flipping over, throwing all passengers — including her and Snehasish — into the sea.

"Thankfully, the quick action of the lifeguards saved our lives," she added.

Local police said lifeguards deployed on the beach rushed to the spot and rescued the tourists on board. They used rubber floats to ensure the tourists’ safety.

A visibly shaken Arpita blamed the mishap on the "greed" of the adventure sports operators.

She alleged that the boat was unstable, with only four passengers aboard a vessel designed for 10, making it unbalanced and ill-equipped to withstand the heavy tide.

"Due to less weight, the boat lost balance and could not encounter the huge wave. The sea was already very rough," she said.

"Though we raised concerns about safety due to the rough sea and high tide, the operators assured us it was safe. But shortly after venturing out, a huge wave hit the boat, and it capsized," she said.

Demanding that the government tighten regulations around water sports in the region, Arpita said the authorities should consider banning such activities here.

Locals claimed that the speedboat was operated by untrained staff working under a private adventure company.

"The crew lacked proper skills to handle high tides and the company ignored essential safety protocols mandated for such activities," an eyewitness said.

It was further alleged that the company was conducting water sports without requisite permission from the Puri district administration.