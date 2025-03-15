Narrow escape for Rakesh Tikait as car collides with nilgai in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, had a narrow escape in Muzaffarnagar district when a nilgai collided with the front portion of his vehicle, officials said on Saturday. According to Tikait, the accident took place when his vehicle was near the Meerpur bypass road here. A nilgai suddenly appeared on the road and collided with his car, even as the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader escaped unhurt. On getting information, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha MP Harendra Singh Malik visited Tikait's residence to check on the farmer leader.