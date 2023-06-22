Narottam Mishra reviews anti-Naxal operation in MP

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday that the security forces will target the funding pipeline which promotes Maoism through Urban Naxals to wipe out the menace from its roots.



The Home Minister was interacting with media persons in Balaghat after chairing a high-level meeting to review the situation of anti-Naxal operation to quell the Naxalism completely from the state.

Balaghat is one of the three naxal-affected districts in the state. Balaghat, Dindori and Mandla naxal-hit districts have been merged into a single police zone by the state government for effective anti-Moist operations.

“We have decided to take effective action against the pipeline and Urban Naxalites supplying money and promoting the ideology. Our forces will go to its roots to quell out the menace from the state”, Mishra said.

Appreciating the forces, Home Minister Mishra said that the state’s police, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Hawk Force are working well to root out the menace and the BJP-led state government has been successful in effectively controlling Naxal activities in MP. The Hawk Force is the elite unit to combat the Naxalites in MP.

“We should find out how Urban Naxalites are indulged in brainwashing to promote their ideology and their different sources of funding by attacking their roots to end the menace”, Mishra further said.

The Minister also said that the situation in the state’s Maoist-effected districts is noticeably under control as compared to the bordering state of Chhattisgarh where the situation is horror.

In the past ten months, forces have eliminated or caught a number of Naxalites carrying a total reward of Rs 1.5 crore on their heads, It reflects how effective actions against them were taken by the forces, he also said.

Director General of Police, Sudhir Saxena, ADGP Adarsh Katiyar, ADGP Ashok Awasthi, IG of the Balaghat range Sanjay Kumar, DIG Mukesh Shrivastava and SP Sameer Sourav etc attended the meeting.

The term ‘Urban Naxal’ is often used by some segments of the political spectrum to describe sympathisers of the Naxalism cause and certain social activists.