‘Narendra surrendered to Adani, China’: Cong’s fresh salvo at PM Modi

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday upped the ante with its “Narender-surrender” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he “surrendered” before billionaire Gautam Adani as well as to China.

There was no immediate response from the government or the Adani Group over the Congress’s accusations but the business conglomerate has, in the past, rejected all such allegations against it.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said the duo of Adani and Modi has left behind the Jai-Veeru duo from the film “Sholay”. “The process of Narendra Modi’s surrender before (US President Donald) Trump has happened after many years of practice,” Kumar said at a press conference at the Indira Bhawan, the All India Congress Committee headquarters here.

“Wherever Narendra Modi goes or whatever Adani wants -- he gets the contract.... The diplomatic moves of India’s prime minister have helped industrialist Mr A to expand his international business interests in ports, airports, electricity, coal mining and weapons,” the Congress leader claimed and cited examples from various countries.

“Narenderji has hurt his country’s relations with her neighbours as well as with other countries by brazenly promoting Mr A’s ambitions. The growth of the Mr A Group outside India over the past decade or so has been closely aligned with the diplomatic efforts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he alleged.

Many of “Mr A’s” international deals were struck soon after Modi’s official visits to certain countries or after heads of government visited India, Kumar claimed.

Alleging that Modi had also “surrendered” before China, he said “Narender-Surrender” must apologise to the country for his “clean chit” to the neighbouring country on its invasion of Indian territory in 2020.

Kumar claimed that China has vowed to stand by Pakistan in defending its “sovereignty” and “territorial integrity”, and called it its “iron-clad friend”.

“China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, recently gave a statement that his country would continue to stand by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national independence. China has supplied arms worth over $20 billion to Pakistan,” Kumar claimed.

The Congress had said on Wednesday that it is wrong to think that “Narendra Modi is India and India is Narendra Modi”, as it slammed the ruling BJP for its criticism of Gandhi.

Gandhi had said on Tuesday that “as soon as Trump signalled, picked up the phone and said, ‘what are you doing Modiji? Narender, surrender’.... And Modiji obeyed Trump’s orders with Ji Huzoor’”.