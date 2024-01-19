Nano urea to be sprayed in farmers’ fields through drone in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana government has decided to use drones to spray nano urea in the fields. Agriculture Department officers have been directed that this facility should reach every farmer’s fields. In the state, 8.87 lakh farmers have been registered for the Kharif crop on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal till the month of August 2023-2024. 60.40 lakh acres of land of the state has been registered on the portal.



A government spokesperson stated that Haryana’s Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar is promoting drone technology in the agricultural sector. Additionally, women are also being trained in drone technology. The government is preparing to make the spraying of Nano Urea available to farmers on a large scale. The application process will be entirely online. For this, farmers will have to register on the ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’ portal through their mobile or at a Common Service Centre. During this registration, farmers will also need to apply for Nano Urea, and the fee must be deposited along with the online application.

According to the spokesperson, farmers will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100 per acre for the spraying of urea through drones. For example, if a farmer wants to spray urea on five acres, they will have to pay Rs. 500. The drone facility is being provided free of cost by the Agriculture Department. Currently, farmers are using urea in mustard and wheat crops, and a large number of farmers are also adopting Nano Urea. The department is also making Nano Urea available to farmers. The government has set targets for each district for making this technology available to the farmers at the earliest.