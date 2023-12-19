‘Namocracy’ in all its tyranny coming to light: Congress after fresh suspension of MPs

NEW DELHI: A "complete purge" is being executed to ensure the passage of "draconian bills" without any meaningful debate in the new Parliament, the Congress claimed on Tuesday, dubbing it as "Namocracy in all its tyranny".



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Modi government wants to demolish democracy. It does not want the people of India to hear the Opposition and thus, has adopted the policy of "suspend, throw out and bulldoze".

"Our simple demands about the Union Home Minister making a statement in Parliament on the grave security breach and a detailed discussion on the same, remain unaltered," he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this was being done so that the BJP MP "who facilitated the entry of the two intruders" into the Lok Sabha on December 13 goes scot-free.

The Opposition party's attack came soon after 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 Opposition members were suspended

from Parliament.

Ramesh underlined the suspension of the Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday to allege that "a complete purge is being executed so that draconian bills are passed without any meaningful debate, and so that the BJP MP who facilitated entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th goes scot-free".

'Namocracy' in all its tyranny is coming to light in the new Parliament, he said in Hindi.

The MPs suspended on Tuesday include the National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari and Karti Chidambaram and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.