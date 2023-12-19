NaMo app launches survey to gauge people’s mood on govt’s performance

NEW DELHI: With Lok Sabha polls months away, PM Modi’s ‘NaMo’ app on Tuesday launched a survey to gauge the popular mood on a variety of issues, including people’s views about the performance of his government and their local MP.

The ‘Jan Man Survey’ seeks the people’s response on various aspects of governance and leadership and its questions include both Central-level development and specifics related to the user’s constituency.

BJP sources said this is an innovative survey that aims to tap into the ‘jan man’ (the common man’s mind) to know what is on citizens’ minds through an “interesting and

gamified” interface.

The survey enables citizens to identify other popular leaders in their respective constituencies as the ruling party feels that this participatory process will empower individuals to express their opinions, underscoring the importance of each citizen’s perspective in the democratic process, they added.