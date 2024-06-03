Names of Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy dropped from FIR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The names of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy have been dropped from an FIR, filed on a complaint relating to the alleged use of minors in a poll campaign of the saffron party here last month, police said on Monday. In the complaint to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), TPCC vice-president G Niranjan alleged that on May 1 during a BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minor children were on the dais with Shah. The CEO forwarded it to the city police for a factual report, resulting in the registration of an FIR against Shah, Reddy, BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha, Legislator T Raja Singh and BJP leader T Yaman Singh. However, after due inquiry, it was found that Amit Shah and Kishan Reddy had no role in the incident, a police official said. A charge sheet was filed in a local court last week, the official further said. The case against the three others will continue under Section 188 of IPC (violation of an order issued by a public servant), the official added. The case against the three others will continue under Section 188 of IPC, the official added.