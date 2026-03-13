‘Namaz inside house’: High Court orders 24/7 security for Bareilly man

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has directed authorities to provide round-the-clock police protection to a Muslim man from Bareilly who alleged that he was stopped from offering Namaz inside his private residence.



A division bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Siddharth Nandan ordered that two armed police personnel be deployed for the protection of Haseen Khan at all times.

The court said the guards must remain with Khan wherever he goes. It also observed that if any incident of violence occurs against him or his property, it would prima facie be treated as having occurred at the instance of the state.

Khan had earlier approached the court seeking permission to hold a religious congregation to offer Namaz at his house. During the earlier hearing, the state government had informed the court that offering prayers inside one’s private property does not require permission under the law as it falls within the fundamental right to freedom of religion guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution.

However, it was later alleged that Khan was taken into custody from his house by the police while offering Namaz and was challaned. He also alleged that he was threatened with the demolition of his property and was forced to sign blank papers.

Following these allegations, a contempt petition was filed against the state authorities for alleged violation of the court’s earlier observations.

During the hearing, the court asked whether permission had been sought for offering Namaz inside the private house. The Additional Advocate General representing the state told the bench that permission had been obtained from all persons present in the house.

Taking note of the circumstances, the court ordered immediate police protection for Khan.

The bench has also summoned the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police of Bareilly, who have been named as alleged contemnors in the case. They have been directed to appear before the court on March 23 for further orders in the matter.