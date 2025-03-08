‘Namami Gange’ programme reaches major milestones in rejuvenation of rivers

NEW DELHI: The Namami Gange Programme initiated by the Government of India in 2014 has recorded extraordinary milestones towards the rejuvenation of the River Ganga. With a multi-dimensional approach comprising pollution abatement, ecological restoration, and community participation, the programme has revolutionised river conservation activities.

In contrast to the funds available of Rs 20,424.82 crore between 2014-15 and 2023-24, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has released Rs 16,648.49 crore, representing 82 per cent of the budgetary allocation. The programme’s financial expenditure of Rs 42,500 crore comprises current expenses and long-term obligations and a 17-year lifecycle encompassing the construction, operation, and maintenance of sewage treatment facilities. The implementation of the Hybrid Annuity Model has provided guaranteed efficiency in operations.

The initiative has contributed towards a dramatic addition of sewage treatment capacity of 3,446 million litres per day (MLD), i.e., well over 30 times the previous capacity before 2014. A record 127+ projects and 152 sewage treatment plants have already been implemented, with a considerable addition to water quality. The contribution of individual citizens has been an overwhelming 95 percent for the Clean Ganga Fund (CGF).

Initiatives have registered quantifiable progress in water quality between states. In Uttar Pradesh, the Kannauj-Varanasi section moved from a Pollution River Stretch (PRS) III category (BOD 10-20 mg/l) in 2015 to PRS V (BOD 3-6 mg/l) in 2022. The same happened in Bihar and West Bengal.

In Prayagraj, treatment capacity expanded from 268 MLD in 2017 to 348 MLD in 2024, with all hitherto untapped drains now controlled. In Varanasi, capacity increased from 100 MLD to 420 MLD, decreasing the number of unexploited drains from eight to only one. The increase in the Gangetic Dolphin population, from 3,330 in 2018 to 3,936 in 2024, also indicates ecological recovery. The success of the Namami Gange Programme has been internationally acclaimed, ranking among the UN’s Top 10 World Restoration Flagship Initiatives and being awarded the International Water Association’s Climate Smart Utility prize.