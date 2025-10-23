Naidu appropriates entire credit for Google investment; its seeds were sown in YSRCP rule: Jagan

Amaravati: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in 'credit chori' (Credit theft) by appropriating the entire credit for bagging the USD 15 billion Google data centre investment to himself, claiming "seeds for this deal were sown" during his regime.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, the former CM claimed that the project came into fruition after intense efforts taken up by the previous YSRCP regime, the Union government, Singapore government and Adani Group.

"Chandrababu has been making false claims about the data centre (Google investment) and attempting to hijack credit, even though the (previous) YSRCP (govt) had sown the seeds for the project. He is at his old game again, just as he took credit for Hyderabad's cyber towers," said Reddy.

Adani is investing Rs 87,000 crore in the data centres project and Google will take over once it is built, he said, adding that the credit belongs to the YSRCP, not Naidu. Jagan alleged the CM is indulging in pure 'credit chori'.

Meanwhile, the ruling TDP slammed Reddy in a post on X by questioning him on how he can take credit for the Google investment, which was brought by Naidu. Further, the opposition leader criticised Naidu for allegedly diluting Aarogyasri (Dr NTR Vaidya Seva health scheme) and planning to go ahead with "privatising medical colleges".

Calling it a betrayal of public health, Jagan said the YSRCP will collect one crore signatures against the privatisation and the signatures would be handed over to the Governor. He called this campaign a 'referendum' on the coalition government.

Delving into government employees' issues, Reddy alleged that the government is cheating them by delaying salaries, arrears and denying benefits. During our government, employees had no issues; we stood by them even during Covid and safeguarded their interests, he asserted.

On agriculture, Reddy said farmers are suffering due to the government's apathy. "There is no Minimum Support Price for any crop, and farmers are not getting urea or seeds at subsidised rates. The entire sector is bearing the brunt of this neglect," he said.

Earlier, Reddy accused the Andhra Pradesh government of "institutionalising the production, distribution and sale of spurious liquor". He also alleged, "TDP leaders and cadres are manufacturing and selling it in their own liquor retail shops".

According to the opposition leader, "auctions for belt shops (illegal liquor shops) are held in villages with police protection, while spurious liquor is being peddled in unauthorised permit rooms at inflated prices".

Reddy claimed that illicit liquor is causing revenue losses to the government and endangering public health. He alleged that fake liquor factories were found at Parawada, Palakollu, Amalapuram, Eluru, Repalle and Nellore.

He displayed photographs of seized raw materials like stickers, labels, seals, bottles, cans, cartons and several other pieces of equipment meant for the manufacturing of spurious liquor.

He accused CM Naidu and his son, and minister Nara Lokesh, for allegedly manufacturing, distributing and marketing the spurious liquor in an organised manner.