Naidu 4.0 will be about performance: Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said here on Thursday that people had seen his three versions in the past, and will see his 4.0 avatar which will be about performance.

Naidu took oath as the CM for the fourth time at Kesarapalle on Wednesday.

"You have seen 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, now you have come to 4.0 and you will see. That's why I am appealing to all, including officials, employees and political activists, we have suffered losses (past five years) and we have to recover. Let us all work together and go ahead," Naidu told reporters.

Announcing that the people's government has started, he said in the past five years the state had regressed and added that he would work to see the state regain its glory.

However, he predicted that by 2047, India will be in first or second position in the world and wished to see Telugu people on top.

"My vision for 2047...Telugu people should be number one in the world. Poverty removal should be done as soon as possible. Zero-poverty state. Andhra Pradesh has to be the number one state. Telangana should also do good. I will be an elder to the Telugu community, not for 50 per cent or 30 percent of them," he said.

Following his visit to the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala along with his family, the CM said cleansing of the system will start from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

TTD is the official custodian of the Lord Venkateswara temple.

According to Naidu, Lord Venkateswara is their family deity and he always prays to Lord Venkateswara for a moment before undertaking any work.

"After I wake up, I pray briefly to Venkateswara Swamy for the prosperity of the state. Nowadays, I make a simple prayer for India to be numero uno in the world. Also among Indians, Telugu people should be on top," he said.

Though it is important to create wealth, Naidu said 'it should also go to the poor', without being 'concentrated only in a few hands' and there should be a poverty-less society.

Further, he said the government will initiate a plan to build Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples across the world.

Naidu also said a Chief Minister doesn't belong to any single person but to all the five crore people in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in the morning, he offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala, accompanied by family members.

Naidu's son and cabinet member Nara Lokesh also accompanied him.

He was accorded a traditional welcome by the authorities and priests and offered theertham (sacred water) and prasadam.

Following the visit, the CM is scheduled to return to Amaravati to assume office at the secretariat at 4:41 pm.

Later, he will clear several files such as the mega DSC (teacher recruitment), revocation of the Land Titling Act and increase of welfare pensions to Rs 4,000 per month.

He is also expected to clear files on reviving 'Anna Canteens' and skills census.