Nagrifarm tea estate to reopen from March 19

Darjeeling: A meeting between trade union representatives and management in the presence of Labour department officials resolved to reopen Nagrifarm Tea Estate in Darjeeling from March 19. The meeting was held at the Shramk Bhawan, Dagapur, Siliguri on Tuesday.

The management of Nagrifarm tea estate had withdrawn managerial staff from the garden on March 5 rendering the garden closed. They had cited that workmen had refused to pluck tea leaves causing financial loss to the company. The management further stated that as there were no dues pending, the act by the workmen was gross misconduct aimed at disrupting the normal functioning of the garden. The trade unions had then approached the labour department requesting for the reopening of the garden.

“The garden will resume its normal operation from March 19” stated Anjul Chauhan, Chairman, GTA.