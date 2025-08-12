Nagpur: Man carries wife’s body on bike after fatal truck hit

Nagpur: A 35-year-old man was forced to tie his wife’s body to his motorcycle after she was killed by a speeding truck on the Nagpur–Jabalpur highway on August 9, police said.

Amit Yadav of Seoni, MP, was riding from Lonara to Karanpur with his wife Gyarsi when a truck hit their bike and ran over her before fleeing. With no motorist stopping to help despite his pleas, Yadav secured the body to his two-wheeler to take it home.

Police, who reportedly filmed the scene before intercepting him, took the body to Indira Gandhi Medical College for a postmortem.

A video of the incident has gone viral. Police are probing the incident. mpost