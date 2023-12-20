Nagpur explosives factory blast: Victims’ kin to get jobs and pension, says minister

Maharashtra Labour Minister Suresh Khade on Wednesday said one family member of each of the nine persons who died in a blast at the Solar Industries factory here will be given a job by the company.

The family members of eight victims will also be given pension, while the family of another deceased will be given compensation as per rules, Khade said in the state legislative council.

The kin of the victims will also be provided assistance from a central government fund, he said.

The company will bear the cost of education of the victims’ children, the minister said.

An inquiry was on into the incident, he added.

Nine persons were killed in a massive blast at the explosives manufacturing factory in Chakdoh area here on Sunday.

The state government had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the victim

and the company announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for them.