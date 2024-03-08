Nagpur: Class X student ends life due to SSC exam stress

Nagpur: A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur due to SSC exam stress, a police official said on

Friday. The Class X student had appeared for the English paper at 11am on Thursday and then hanged himself in his under-construction Gujarwadi house post 7pm, the Ganeshpeth police station official said.

“Labourers working inside the house found out he had hanged himself after locking a room. His father has told us the child was under immense pressure due to the exams,” he said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway.