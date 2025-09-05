Nagpur: 1 killed, 14 injured in blast at explosives unit

Nagpur: A person was killed and 14 others were injured after a blast occurred at an explosives factory in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district shortly after midnight on Thursday, leading to the collapse of the building, police said.

The blast took place at around 12.30 am in a plant of the Solar Group at Bazargaon, located nearly 30 km from the district headquarters, officials said, adding the entire building collapsed due to the explosion.

A person, aged 25, was killed and 14 others suffered injuries, according to police, while a company official said eight persons were injured.

Seven persons were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital, while the seven others suffered minor injuries, a senior police official told news agency.

A team of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) will visit the site to ascertain the cause of the blast, the official said.