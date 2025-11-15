Nagaland witnessing major positive change in corporate investment: Sitharaman

Dimapur: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said there has been a major positive change in corporate investment in Nagaland, which is now focused on equipping the state's youth with advanced skills. Inaugurating the AI & Future Skills Centre of Excellence at Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre, Dimapur, Sitharaman said this new era is exemplified by two major programmes: a collaboration with Tata group in Kohima to provide training in semiconductor technology and a partnership with CYIENT Foundation in Dimapur to introduce advanced AI-driven manufacturing and 3D printing techniques.

These programmes are meant to give the youth of Nagaland the skills needed for modern jobs, helping them succeed and contribute to the country's technology growth, she added. The Union minister said the visit to Nagaland was to focus on assessing the progress of the nation's 112 aspirational districts and to ensure the successful implementation of key government initiatives. She said a significant component of the visit was a credit outreach programme, conducted in collaboration with major banks, to provide accessible loans fostering financial inclusion. The overall objective was to directly observe the impact of these programmes on the lives of the people and address any existing challenges, and reinforce the government's dedication to the comprehensive development of every part of the country. The Union Finance minister also had a meeting with the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his cabinet colleagues and reviewed the progress of Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme at Niathu Resort. Sitharaman also virtually inaugurated the construction of pre fab multipurpose hall with amenities in Phek district and a guest house for administrative officers at Zunheboto.