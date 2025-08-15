Nagaland Guv La Ganesan dies at 80

Kohima: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official said.

He was 80.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Ganesan’s demise, and remembered him as a devout nationalist who dedicated his life to service and nation-building.

“He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi said in an X post.

Ganesan, who was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital for the last few days, died on Friday night, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

On August 8, Ganesan had collapsed at his home in Chennai and sustained a head injury, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st Governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023. He assumed office on February 20 that year.

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh condoled the death of the Nagaland Governor.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri La Ganesan Ji, Hon’ble Governor of Nagaland and former Governor of Manipur. He will be remembered for his sincere commitment to the welfare of our state and his devoted service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this moment of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said in an X post.

“Even in the midst of serious matters, he always brought ease with his gentle humour and warmth, a memory I will always cherish,” Singh added.

Former BJP MP Rajkumar Ranjan Singh also expressed shock over Ganesan’s demise.

“I personally feel shocked at the sudden demise of Shri La Ganesan ji, the former Hon’ble Governor of Manipur and the present Governor of Nagaland today at Chennai. I pray to Gods for a peaceful journey of the departed soul to his heavenly abode. OM SHANTI,” he posted on X.