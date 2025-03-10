Nagaland forms panel for climate change issues

Kohima: The Nagaland Assembly has established two new committees aimed at tackling the challenge of climate change and reinforcing the effectiveness of rural and urban local bodies in the state.

“The continuous efforts of our Assembly members to bring governance closer to the people made the formation of these two committees with a global perspective not only necessary but urgent,” Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said.

The panel on climate change will play a crucial role in driving parliamentary efforts to combat the climate crisis, officials said.

The Committee on Urban Local Bodies & Nagaland Village Councils would focus on enhancing local governance and decentralisation, officials said.

It would address issues such as waste management, water supply, housing for the underprivileged, traffic concerns, and pollution in urban and rural areas.