Nagaland: AFSPA extended to another district

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday imposed for six months the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland’s Meluri district, two days after the law was extended to eight districts and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the state.

The Union Home Ministry has said that the district of Meluri was declared a ‘disturbed area’ on March 30.

“Therefore, in partial modification of notification number S.O. 1536 (E) dated 30th March, 2025, the district Meluri is also declared as ‘disturbed area’ under section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) for a period of 6 months with affect from 1st April...,” the ministry said in a notification.