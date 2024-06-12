Nagaland: 669 candidates file nominations for historic civic body polls

Kohima: A total of 669 candidates filed their nominations for the elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Nagaland that will be held on June 26. According to the State Election Commission, 669 candidates, including 238 women, filed their nomination papers for the three municipal councils and 36 town councils. Tuesday was the last day for filing of nominations while scrutiny of documents would be taken up on Thursday with June 18 being the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

It is after 20 years that the polls to ULBs are going to take place in the state. It is also historic as this would be the first-ever municipal elections in the state to be held with 33 per cent reservation for women. The govt had announced elections to ULBs several times in the past but objections from tribal bodies and civil society organisations against reservation for women, and tax on land and properties had held back the polls.