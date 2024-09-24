Nagaland: 30 arrested, nearly 10K bottles of liquor seized

Kohima: Thirty people were arrested and nearly 10,000 bottles of liquor were seized from across Nagaland, which is a dry state, during a two-hour-long “surprise checking”, the police said on Tuesday.

It was a coordinated effort of all District Executive Forces (DEFs) and different battalions of Nagaland Armed Police and Indian Reserve Battalions.

A total of 28 cases were registered in various police stations and 30 people were arrested under the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989, it said. “...a statewide surprise checking on all suspected places selling or storing illegal liquor was conducted on Saturday and a total of 9,583 bottles of liquor of various brands were seized,” the police said.

Seeking the public’s cooperation in the fight, the police urged the people to share any information regarding it. The state Cabinet on August 22 decided to revisit the NLTP Act with the possibility of partially lifting the prohibition.