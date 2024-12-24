Naga sadhus make grand entry into Mahakumbh

Prayagraj: The mesmerizing sandbanks of the Sangam witnessed the grand entry of saints and Naga sadhus as part of the Mahakumbh preparations. After the Peshwai of the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, saints from the Shri Panch Dashnam Avahan Akhara made a royal procession through the city.

Riding horses, camels, chariots, and buggies, the saints, accompanied by the triumphant sounds of drums, conches, and slogans of “Har Har Mahadev,” commenced their entry into the Akhara camp.

Thousands of locals thronged both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the awe-inspiring spectacle. Sadhus performed feats with tridents, spears, and swords, while others danced energetically to the beats of DJs and traditional instruments. Covered in ash and adorned with sandalwood tilaks, the saints advanced in their regal procession, captivating everyone with their unique appearance and spiritual aura.

The procession disrupted traffic for over an hour, causing long queues of vehicles along the Rewa Road. Despite a prior advisory issued by the administration on Saturday about traffic diversions and alternative routes, many travelers, including candidates appearing for the PCS Prelims exam, were inconvenienced.

The journey began from the newly constructed Akhara building at Madauka Ashram. After offering “khichdi” as bhog to Lord Ganesh and partaking in prasad, the saints embarked on their 14-kilometre journey, which saw the participation of over 5,000 individuals, including Naga sadhus, saints, sanyasis, and their followers. The Mandaleshwar, seated on a throne mounted on a tractor, led the grand parade, while Naga sadhus performed martial arts displays with sticks and swords.

The procession moved through Madauka Road, Purana Rewa Road, Dandi Tiraha, and onward via Naya Rewa Road, Leprosy Crossing, and the Triveni Marg approach road. After crossing the northern pontoon bridge over the Yamuna, the group entered the Mahakumbh city and reached the Akhara camp. To facilitate the movement, one lane of the pontoon bridge was closed.

Prominent figures in the procession included Shri Mahant Poonam Giri, National General Secretary Shri Mahant Satyagiri, Shri Mahant Bhardwaj Giri, Shri Mahant Bhim Giri, Shri Mahant Avadheshanand Giri, and many others.