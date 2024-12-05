NAFIS holds database of more than 1 crore criminal fingerprint records

NEW DELHI: The National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), introduced by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), has transformed criminal investigations across India. The system, introduced to create a centralised database that is searchable for criminal fingerprints, now holds 1.06 crore records as of October 31, 2024.

The NAFIS project has provided all districts, police commissionerates, state fingerprint bureaus, central fingerprint bureau and other Central law enforcement agencies with the latest fingerprint identification equipment. Union minister of state for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, shared the details of the project in an unstarred reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

He mentioned that NAFIS had helped solve complex cases by making it possible to match chance fingerprints found at crime scenes with entries in the national criminal fingerprint database. This has improved the efficiency and speed of criminal investigations significantly.

Through accessible log-in on states and union territories with access, the repository serves as a powerful platform from where law enforcement agencies draw and exchange, both as a comparative device, necessary and fingerprint records for effective comparison towards rapidly identifying suspects, linking crimes to perpetrators, and arresting and nabbing recidivist culprits.

The adoption of NAFIS marks the largest leap in the modernisation of the Indian criminal justice system. By applying sophisticated fingerprint identification technology, the system ensures accuracy in criminal profiling and enhances greater coordination between law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, the integration of diverse fingerprint databases into a single national platform has bridged gaps that once hindered investigations due to information sharing.

As NAFIS continues to expand its database and capabilities, it is expected to further enhance the investigative prowess of India’s police forces and improve public safety nationwide.