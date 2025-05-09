Nadia: Banned syrup worth Rs 3 cr seized

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed two drug peddlers and seized banned cough syrup phensedyl worth about Rs 3 crore from Nabadwip in Nadia district on Tuesday night.

According to sources, acting on a tip off, STF officials intercepted two trucks on the Krishnagar-bound flank of Nabadwip-Krishnanagar Road in Nabadwip. During search of the trucks, STF personnel found 33,200 phensedyl bottles packed in 332 cartons which were concealed under the packets of polythene film rolls.

During initial investigation, cops came to know that the contraband was coming from Bihar and was meant to reach Bongaon where the consignment was to be handed over to other smugglers.

Though phensedyl is a medicine which is legal in other states, it is banned in Bengal. One of the ingredients of phensedyl is codeine phosphate, which is a narcotic drug. Selling it without a valid prescription is illegal and is treated as drug smuggling.